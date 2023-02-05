Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.0133

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $27,256.34 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002696 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00425842 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.34 or 0.29045701 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00420553 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.