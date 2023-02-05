Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.31. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

