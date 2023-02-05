Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.70. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 45.07% and a negative net margin of 109.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ekso Bionics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.