Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.70. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.15.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 45.07% and a negative net margin of 109.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.