Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $155.00.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

