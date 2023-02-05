Elisa Z. Ramirez Buys 400 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $20,612.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $114,138.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $53.24 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $381.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.