Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.77.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EMR stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.20.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

