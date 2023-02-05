Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Emerson Electric Price Performance

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.