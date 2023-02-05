Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$6.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

Several analysts recently commented on ESI shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,098,716.72. In related news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at C$11,973,534.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,098,716.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $63,925.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$3.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$691.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$432.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4659714 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

