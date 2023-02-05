Entain’s (ENT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.32) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.70) to GBX 1,930 ($23.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,871 ($23.11) to GBX 1,800 ($22.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,963.33 ($24.25).

Entain Stock Up 1.4 %

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,587.50 ($19.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,414.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,300.52. Entain has a one year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,725 ($21.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,409.72.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

