Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,276 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.07% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,419,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,073,000 after buying an additional 42,924 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,279,159.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 92,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.