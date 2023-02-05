ESA Global Value Fund Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ESA Global Value Fund acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.3% of ESA Global Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 744.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $1,816,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 429.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE TSM traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.66. 12,242,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,938,571. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $128.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $490.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.