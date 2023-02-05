Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $773.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.24. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

