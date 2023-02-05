Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16, reports. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $220.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.