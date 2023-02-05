Everdome (DOME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.01 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $60.87 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.74 or 0.00426562 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.12 or 0.29094859 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00415866 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.