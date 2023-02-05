Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $385.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RE. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $372.40.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.3 %

RE stock opened at $342.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $361.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.21 and its 200-day moving average is $302.47.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.29%.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

