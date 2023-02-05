Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.57.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

