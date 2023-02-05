Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $51.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

AQUA opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

