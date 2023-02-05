Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.96.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,253,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.