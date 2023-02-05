FDM Group (LON:FDM) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.70) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday.

FDM Group Price Performance

Shares of LON FDM opened at GBX 845 ($10.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £922.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,816.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 591 ($7.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,162 ($14.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 767.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 746.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at FDM Group

About FDM Group

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £496.60 ($613.31).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

