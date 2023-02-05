Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $53.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

