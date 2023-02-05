Financial Review: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) versus ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coterra Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 14 3 0 2.11 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.13%.

This table compares Coterra Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 44.15% 29.82% 17.75% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Risk & Volatility

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 5.55 $1.16 billion $4.95 4.90 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 0.00 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

