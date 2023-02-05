First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 7.6% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.10 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

