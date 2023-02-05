First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

