First Western Trust Bank Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 130.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $269.85 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

