Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FLXS opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a PE ratio of -61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.