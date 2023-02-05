Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $50 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lululemon Athletica worth $50,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $319.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

