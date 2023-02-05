Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,408 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

TXN stock opened at $182.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $165.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

