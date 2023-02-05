Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,475,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

