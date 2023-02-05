Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FBIN. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.29.

NYSE:FBIN opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

