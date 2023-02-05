Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on FBIN. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.29.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:FBIN opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.