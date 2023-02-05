Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.