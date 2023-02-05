Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Lowered by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BEN opened at $33.27 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 44,574 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

