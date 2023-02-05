Frontier (FRONT) Reaches Market Cap of $21.22 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $21.22 million and $2.43 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

