Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 2.7 %

FLL stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $313.73 million, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $80,256. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

