FY2022 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Cut by KeyCorp

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.58. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.57 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

