Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Garmin worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $101.54 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.49.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

