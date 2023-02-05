Golem (GLM) Achieves Market Cap of $258.59 Million

Golem (GLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Golem has traded up 5% against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $258.59 million and approximately $81.07 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00425842 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.34 or 0.29045701 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00420553 BTC.

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

