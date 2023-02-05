Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 8.3 %
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.