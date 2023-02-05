Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

