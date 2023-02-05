GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.15 million.

GoPro Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GoPro has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.54 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

