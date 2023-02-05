GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Issues Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 298.27% and a net margin of 33.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GrafTech International Price Performance

GrafTech International stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,094,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. GrafTech International has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.03.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading

