Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,490 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,351,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,059,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

