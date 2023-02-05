Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $30,759.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,272.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,090,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $30,759.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,272.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,567,568. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

