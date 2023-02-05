Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Kohl’s accounts for approximately 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.44% of Kohl’s worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $34.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

