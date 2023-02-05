Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,008. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $182.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

