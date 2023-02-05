Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.82% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,884,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

