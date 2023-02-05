Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Acquires £2,917.62 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu acquired 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £2,917.62 ($3,603.33).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Isabel Liu purchased 1,626 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,650.38 ($3,273.29).

On Thursday, December 8th, Isabel Liu purchased 1,678 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £2,919.72 ($3,605.93).

On Monday, November 21st, Isabel Liu acquired 2,400 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,984 ($4,920.34).

On Friday, November 4th, Isabel Liu bought 1,880 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £3,139.60 ($3,877.49).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

GRID stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £882.30 million and a P/E ratio of 397.56. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 126.25 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.27).

