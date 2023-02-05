GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) target price on GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,439.60 ($17.78) on Thursday. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,430.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,431.39. The company has a market capitalization of £58.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,320.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

