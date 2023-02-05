Haleon’s (HLN) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.64) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cheuvreux started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 275 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a hold rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 315 ($3.89).

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.07) on Wednesday. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.17). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.03. The company has a market cap of £30.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,059.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.