Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Shares of HALL opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

