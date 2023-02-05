Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of HALL opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.