Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of HBI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

