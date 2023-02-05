Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €185.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Hannover Rück stock opened at €179.90 ($195.54) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a one year high of €116.37 ($126.49). The business has a fifty day moving average of €185.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €165.74.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

